https://www.dariennewsonline.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-13815432.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:
03-05-07-10-11-13-17-25-28-32-36-39-41-43-51-52-54-58-61-68-72-79
(three, five, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-nine)
View Comments