Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game
Published 11:48 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:
05-09-10-13-18-22-28-31-33-34-39-40-46-51-54-62-64-69-77-80, BE: 22
