Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

03-26-27-31-34-36-37-47-50-56-58-62-63-64-65-66-67-71-78-79, BE: 50

(three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: fifty)