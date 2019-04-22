Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

03-04-14-21-23-28-30-33-37-39-42-46-56-59-65-70-73-74-75-79, BE: 46

(three, four, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-nine; BE: forty-six)