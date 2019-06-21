Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

04-05-07-08-11-14-24-25-28-29-30-35-43-50-55-61-63-64-65-71, BE: 61

(four, five, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, forty-three, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one; BE: sixty-one)