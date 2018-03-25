Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-03-04-07-10-23-30-33-39-40-43-46-48-61-66-72-75-78-79-80, BE: 4

(one, three, four, seven, ten, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: four)