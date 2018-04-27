Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

03-04-07-14-17-20-23-26-27-32-35-36-37-39-64-65-67-70-77-80, BE: 36

(three, four, seven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: thirty-six)