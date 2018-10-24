Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-03-04-14-18-20-24-28-30-31-39-40-53-54-59-61-62-63-75-80, BE: 63

(two, three, four, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-five, eighty; BE: sixty-three)