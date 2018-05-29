1 dead, 1 critical after Maine ATV crash in Bingham

BINGHAM, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says one man is dead and another critically injured following an all-terrain vehicle crash on a trail in the town of Bingham.

Wardens say 55-year-old Charles Goodstein, of Durham, New Hampshire, a passenger in a side-by-side ATV, was found dead at the scene of the Sunday evening crash on a trail near the Kennebec River.

The operator of the ATV, Blake Barker, also 55 and from Hampton, New Hampshire, was unresponsive and was reported in critical condition after he was flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Wardens are continuing to investigate the causes of the crash.