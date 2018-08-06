1 dead after car goes over guardrail in Topsfield

TOPSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — One person is dead after a late-night car crash in Topsfield.

The Topsfield Fire Department says crews responded to Haverhill Road at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Photos from the scene show that the car had gone over the guardrail into a wooded area.

One person suffered "severe injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews brought in lights to search the woods just in case other occupants had been ejected but the fire department did not report finding any.

No name was released and the crash remains under investigation by police.