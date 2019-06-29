1 dead in small plane crash in northeastern Kansas

HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in the northeastern corner of Kansas say a pilot has died in a small plane crash north of Hiawatha.

Topeka television station KSNT reports that the crash happened late Friday afternoon in a cornfield near Highway 73, just a mile north of the local airport. Emergency responders say the plane was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene of the crash.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says officials are not releasing the name of the person killed pending notification of family members.

Members of the Federal Aviation Administration, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Brown County Sheriff's Office are investigating..

___

Information from: KSNT-TV.