1 dies, 7 injured in accident involving Hermann Trolley

HERMANN, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 55-year-old woman died in a collision with a trolley on a tour of the state's wine region.

Two other people in the woman's vehicle and seven people on the trolley were injured in the crash Saturday near Hermann.

The patrol says Paula Heidemann, of Hermann, died at the scene when she tried to turn and was hit by the eastbound trolley.

An 8-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl in Heidemann's vehicle, both from Pacific, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the passengers on the trolley suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Kevin Sanderlin, owner of Hermann Trolley, said it was the first accident for the trolley, which has operated for nine years.

