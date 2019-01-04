1 killed, 3 injured when car crashes through highway barrier

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and three others have suffered injuries after a car crashed off a suburban Rochester road and slammed through a concrete barrier along an interstate highway.

Monroe County sheriff's deputies say a 22-year-old Rochester man was driving in the town of Henrietta late Thursday night when he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed through a wall separating the road from Interstate 390.

The vehicle came to a stop along the I-390's southbound lanes.

Deputies say a young man and a young woman were ejected. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman is in critical condition at a Rochester hospital. The third passenger is expected to recover.

The driver is hospitalized with serious injuries. He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated.