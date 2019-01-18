1 killed in Columbia house fire that was sparked by candle

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a Columbia house fire that authorities are blaming on an unattended candle.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the firefighters rushed to the home late Thursday and found the victim inside. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Columbia Fire Department said in a news release Friday that it is withholding the name of the victim pending notification of relatives. The investigation found that a candle sparked the blaze, which started in the living room. The release says there were no working smoke alarms.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $16,000.

