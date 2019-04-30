1 killed, 5 injured in Interstate 5 crash north of Seattle

CONWAY, Wash. (AP) — A wreck involving multiple cars and a semitruck on Interstate 5 in Washington state has left one person dead and five others injured.

KOMO reports the crash happened early Tuesday morning in Conway, Washington, which is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Seattle.

The crash blocked all southbound lanes.

Washington State Troopers did not give the extent of the injuries to the five hurt, but all were expected to survive.

The cause of the crash hasn't been released but state transportation officials said the area had been reduced to one lane for a concrete rehab construction project.