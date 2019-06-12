$1 million given to Peoria Riverfront Museum by ex-resident

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A graduate of a Peoria, Illinois high school and his wife have donated $1 million to the city's arts and science museum.

The donation to the Peoria Riverfront Museum was made by T. Bondurant and Hollis S. French to honor work his parents performed for the museum's predecessor, Lakeview Museum of Arts and Sciences.

French's father, Taylor French, served as chairman of Lakeview's board. Some of the donation will endow a fund to support the Center for American Decoys at the museum. His mother, Joan Trenchard French, was one of Lakeview's founding members and created an after-school program for underserved neighborhoods.

Bondurant French is chairman of the Chicago-based private equity firm Adams Street Partners. He's a 1971 Woodruff High School graduate who later graduated from Northwestern University.