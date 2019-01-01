1 person dies after boat capsizes in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One person has died and another was hospitalized after their small boat capsized on a windy afternoon in the San Francisco Bay.

Southern Marin Fire District Battalion Chief Matt Barnes said rescue crews pulled the two people, a man and a woman in their 40s, from Richardson Bay off the coast of Sausalito on Monday afternoon.

Both were transported to a hospital where the man was declared dead.

Barnes said neither was wearing a life jacket.

Barnes said they appeared to be riding in a small skiff or rowboat that overturned but it was unclear how they ended up in the water and obtaining information was difficult due to their injuries.

A wind advisory was in effect Monday with winds of up to 30 mph in the Bay.