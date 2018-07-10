1 person killed in serious crash

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts crash involving at least one vehicle and a motorcycle has killed one adult.

Police are investigating the crash, which occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in West Yarmouth.

The person who died was driving the motorcycle. Buck Island Road and Town Brook Road will be closed due to the crash.

There is no further information on what caused the crash, or the identity of the adult killed.