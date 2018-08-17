10 Things to Know for Today





A man writes on a portrait of singer Aretha Franklin outside the Apollo Theater Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in New York. Franklin died in her home in Detroit at age 76 from pancreatic cancer.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO INSPIRED WOMEN TO GET "RESPECT"

Aretha Franklin didn't see herself as a feminist heroine, but many women felt empowered by the message in some of her most famous anthems.

2. WHO IS REBUKING TRUMP FOR YANKING SECURITY CLEARANCES

Former U.S. security officials issued scathing rebukes to President Donald Trump, admonishing him for yanking a top former spy chief's security clearance in what they cast as an act of political vengeance.

3. THE HOLY SEE ADDRESSES THE ABUSES IN PENNSYLVANIA

The Vatican is expressing "shame and sorrow" over a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report about clergy who raped and molested children in that state.

4. WHICH MILITARY VETERANS SEEK CHANGE IN CONGRESS

Female veterans are campaigning to change Congress, where those with military experience account for just 1 in 5 lawmakers.

5. SLAIN COLORADO MOM PAINTED PORTRAIT OF HAPPY MARRIED LIFE

Shanann Watts painted a rosy picture of family life which grimly jars after her husband was arrested on suspicion of killing her and their two daughters.

6. IS DEADLY NEW FRONT IN PAKISTAN'S TERROR WAR

Karachi's counterterrorism department chief says the Islamic State group is the newest and deadliest front in Pakistan's decades-old war on terror.

7. WHO IS FORGING A BOND FOR MIDTERMS

As the Senate convened for a rare August work period, the late-summer session serves as a reminder of how much has changed in the partnership between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump.

8. MATTIS SAYS FURTHER TALIBAN ASSAULTS LIKELY

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections.

9. MEN CHARGED IN WAREHOUSE FIRE DEATHS TO APPEAR IN COURT

The two men charged in the deaths of 36 people in an Oakland warehouse fire are scheduled to appear in court for the first time since a judge scuttled their plea deal.

10. AFGHAN ROCK BAND STRUGGLES IN IRAN

Four rockers that make up the band, known as Arikayn, are Afghan refugees, and their struggles mirror those of millions of other Afghans who have fled to Iran during decades of war.