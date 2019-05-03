13 exposed to radiation at hazmat incident in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Thirteen people had to be decontaminated for radiation exposure - and eight of them hospitalized - after a breach of a radioactive substance in in Seattle.

KOMO reports that contractors were transporting Caesium-137 in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood Thursday night.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene and found 13 contract workers, custodial workers and others at the scene tested positive for radiation exposure and needed to undergo decontamination.

While none of the workers showed any symptoms of radiation poisoning, eight of them were checked into nearby Harborview Medical Center for treatment and monitoring. The other five were cleared to go home. No firefighters or hazmat crews suffered any radiation exposure.