185 citations for Washoe County speeding, distracted driving

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County sheriff's deputies issued more than 185 citations for speeding and distracted driving during a crackdown this month on unsafe drivers.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday a total of 245 traffic stops were made during the joint effort with the Nevada Highway Patrol and Reno and Sparks police from Feb. 1 through Feb. 19.

Most of the citations were for speeding, 119. The majority of the 68 citations for distracted driving were for cellphone use.

Deputies arrested seven fugitives on outstanding warrants during the operation.

There were 44 violations involving motor vehicle registration, 35 for failure to show proof of insurance, 12 vehicle equipment violations and four seatbelt violations.

One driver was cited for failure to yield for a pedestrian and one pedestrian was cited for failure to yield.