19,400 gallons of wastewater spill into Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say about 19,400 of gallons of wastewater spilled into Puget Sound after the Richmond Beach Pump Station in Shoreline lost power.

King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks says a winter storm-related power outage Monday morning at the pump station led to wastewater flowing into Puget Sound for about 20 minutes.

A King County wastewater operator was able to reset pump operations.

Officials say the overflow was reported to health and regulatory agencies.