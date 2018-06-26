$1B radar system to detect missile threats planned for Oahu

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Missile Defense Agency is planning to build a $1 billion radar system on the far western or northern point of Oahu.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii is expected to track complex ballistic and hypersonic missile threats across the western Pacific from either Kaena Point or the Kahuku Training Area.

Agency officials say the radar will have a block-like shape with a face estimated to be up to 80 feet (24 meters) tall and up to 50 feet (15 meters) wide. The radar will identify, track and classify long-range missile threats in the midcourse of flight. Maintenance and support facilities are also planned for the site.

The agency is conducting an environmental impact statement and held a public meeting on the project last week in Haleiwa.

