$1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Lottery officials say someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Davenport won a $1 million prize.

The ticket was bought at a Hy-Vee gas outlet. It matched the first five numbers drawn Tuesday night but missed on the Mega Ball number. Another ticket bought in South Carolina matched all the numbers, winning the $1.537 billion jackpot.

The $1 million prize must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The winner has yet to come forward.