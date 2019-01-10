$2.1M settlement reached in McLean County worker's death

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Court records show that the family of a McLean County maintenance worker will receive $2.1 million after he was killed in a work-related accident in 2015.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports Thursday that an agreement was filed in McLean County Circuit Court that was reached with Leah Hoeniges, administrator of her father John Hoeniges' estate.

Coworkers found 56-year-old John Hoeniges in an elevator shaft in the basement of downtown Bloomington's Law and Justice Center. County officials say he may have been retrieving an item that fell down the shaft.

According to the agreement, the company that manages the county's elevators and the company that inspects the elevators will each pay $1 million. The county will pay $125,000. Negligence and liability claims against the two firms and the county were dismissed in the lawsuit.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com