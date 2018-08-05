2 Alabama men killed in small plane crash near coast

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff near the Alabama coast.

WALA-TV reports the plane's pilot and lone passenger died Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a field and caught fire near Foley, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers)southeast of Mobile.

The Baldwin County sheriff's office identified the men Sunday. The pilot was identified as George Marshall of Gulf Shores, while authorities said pilot was Bradley John Lefleur of Orange Beach.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was an 8GCBC Scout aircraft that had taken off from a private grass strip near the Foley Municipal Airport.

The FAA is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board and local officials.

___

Information from: WALA-TV, http://www.fox10tv.com/