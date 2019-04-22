2 Easter Sunday fires displace 16 people in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fire Department investigators in St. Louis are looking into the cause of two residential fires that displaced a combined 16 people on Easter Sunday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first fire broke out about 6:30 a.m. at a 15-unit apartment complex in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The two-story building was badly damaged.

Six adults and a child were displaced. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The second fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the Benton Park West neighborhood. Nine people were able to escape but were unable to return home.

