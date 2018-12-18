2 Louisiana men cited for illegal oyster harvesting

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana men have been cited for illegal oyster harvesting.

News outlets report 29-year-old John Parker and 39-year-old Richard Ainsworth were cited for taking some oysters during a closed season on the Sister Lake Public Oyster Seed Reservation and taking oysters from a polluted area.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents spotted the Houma men dredging for oysters in the Sister Lake Public Oyster Seed Reservation on Dec. 11. State health officials say the area is closed due to high levels of fecal coliform bacteria, a sign of contamination from human or animal waste.

Agents seized 17 sacks of oysters and returned them to the water. It's unclear if the men have lawyers who could comment.