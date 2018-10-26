2 Pritzker campaign workers fired for charcoal mask post

CHICAGO (AP) — Two workers have been fired from Democratic Illinois governor candidate J.B. Pritzker's campaign over a social media post showing one wearing a charcoal face mask that resembles blackface.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the image posted Sunday to Instagram shows a white man wearing a Pritzker T-shirt with a dark substance on his face.

Pritzker spokeswoman Galia Slayen says both were fired. She said earlier Friday neither intended offense but were initially suspended without pay for poor judgment.

The action comes a week after 10 current and former staffers sued Pritzker's campaign , saying they faced racial harassment. Pritzker denies the allegations.

NBC on Friday ousted Megyn Kelly from her "Today" program following criticism sparked when she asked on air why dressing up in blackface for a Halloween costume is wrong.

