2 Southern California paragliders killed in midair collision

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two paragliders have died in a midair collision at a San Diego beach.

Police say the men collided and crashed about 75 feet (23 meters) to the cliffs below Saturday near the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

KFMB-TV reports one man, a 43-year-old Orange County resident, was getting an advanced certification, while the second man, a 61-year-old from San Diego, was a more experienced pilot. Their names were not immediately released.

The crash is under investigation.

___

Information from: KFMB-TV, http://www.kfmb.com/