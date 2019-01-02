https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/2-ejected-hurt-in-snowmobile-crash-on-lake-13502884.php
2 ejected, hurt in snowmobile crash on lake
WAKEFIELD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say two people on a snowmobile were ejected and injured in a crash on a New Hampshire lake.
Police in Wakefield say the snowmobile crashed on Balch Lake near a boat launch early Tuesday.
State Fish and Game Department officers said 26-year-old James Leavitt of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and 25-year-old Molly Boen, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, were hurt. Both were unconscious and taken to hospitals. Neither was wearing a helmet. Their conditions weren't immediately known Wednesday.
Officers said alcohol, speed and poor weather conditions appear to be contributing factors in the accident.
