2 energy research firms getting nearly $4M in federal funds

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire energy design firms are getting a total of nearly $4 million in federal funds for energy efficiency projects.

The state's congressional delegation says nearly $3 million is going to Creare LLC in Hanover and $1 million is going to Brayton Energy in Hampton.

The firms will explore new approaches and technologies for the design and manufacturing of advanced heat exchangers, which can increase the efficiency of energy conversion.

The grants were awarded by the Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy.