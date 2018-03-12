2 ex-US environmental chiefs blast truck emissions loophole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two ex-U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrators say officials should withdraw a proposed trucking emissions exemption, saying it's based on flawed scientific analysis.

Carol M. Browner, who served under President Bill Clinton, and Christine Todd Whitman, who served under President George W. Bush, criticized the glider kit trucks proposal in Friday's letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

The letter says the industry evades diesel truck pollution standards with rebuilt, high-polluting engines in new truck bodies.

It says the EPA used a Tennessee Technological University study that the school's president has since said to avoid while potential research misconduct is investigated.

Rep. Diane Black pushed the exemption using the study funded by a Tennessee glider kit company whose employees and family donated heavily to her gubernatorial campaign.

Her campaign responded by saying she fights for rural manufacturing jobs.