2 firefighters among 3 injured in Everett house blaze

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — Two firefighters and another person have been injured in a blaze at a multifamily home in Everett.

The fire at the three-family home in the Boston suburb was reported at about 2 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the firefighters were taken to a hospital with second- and third-degree burns but are expected to make full recoveries. A woman who lives in the home also was brought to a hospital. Her name and condition weren't disclosed.

Everett Fire Chief Anthony Carli says the firefighters were on the first floor when they were overcome by an apparent flashover of flames. One firefighter is a lieutenant who has been with the department 20 years, and the other is a four-year veteran. Their names haven't been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.