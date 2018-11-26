https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/2-firefighters-injured-battling-Des-Moines-blaze-13421114.php
2 firefighters injured battling Des Moines blaze
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two firefighters have been injured battling a house blaze in Des Moines.
Firetrucks were dispatched to the house around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Fire Lt. Chris Clement says the injuries occurred when one firefighter fell through a weakened floor into the house basement, landing atop another firefighter.
Both were taken to a hospital and were released after treatment. Their names haven't been released.
The fire cause is being investigated.
