2 found dead in Connecticut home

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Police have found two people dead inside a Connecticut home.

Montville police responded to a home in town just before 5 a.m. Monday where they found two people dead.

State police also responded to the scene to investigate what they described as a homicide.

Authorities did not immediately say how the victims died and no names or other personal information about the deceased was released.

Police did say, however, that there is no threat to the public.