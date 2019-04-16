2 hospitalized children likely maltreatment victims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's child welfare agency says it has been determined that two children recently brought to Hasbro Children's Hospital were likely the victims of maltreatment.

The state Department of Children Youth and Families said Tuesday a 10-year-old boy from Cranston was brought to the hospital on March 31 and a 16-month-old girl from Providence was brought to the hospital April 2.

There was no prior agency involvement with either child's family.

The agency in a statement did not disclose why it is thought the children may have been victims of maltreatment, but said per state law, it notified the Office of the Child Advocate.

No additional information as released.