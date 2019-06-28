2 injured in Long Island motel fire blamed on smoking

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a fire apparently caused by smoking has injured two guests at a motel on Long Island.

Newsday reports that the fire at the Bethpage Hotel was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.

About 60 firefighters battled the blaze in the two-story motel. Photos show a burning mattress that was removed from the second-floor room where the fire started.

Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said two people were treated for burns to the hands and chest. He said their injuries were minor.

Uttaro said the cause of the fire "appears to be careless smoking." He said the room had a smoke detector that was activated during the blaze.

___

