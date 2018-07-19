2 inmates at Louisiana's maximum-security prison die

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two inmates housed at Louisiana's maximum-security prison are dead, sparking a shakedown at the facility and search for smuggled drugs.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Natalie Laborde says 31-year-old John Hatfield was found dead at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola about 6:46 p.m. Wednesday. At about 9:07 p.m., she says 42-year-old Kenneth LaCoste was also found deceased.

Laborde says both men were on the same tier of the Transitional Unit, which is a maximum-security unit. She says it appears the deaths may be drug-related, but autopsies are pending.

Laborde says staff immediately searched the unit for contraband and found small amounts of synthetic marijuana and amphetamines, a cell phone and a small pocket knife. Another search Thursday, uncovered two ice pick weapons, seven cell phones and four cell phone chargers.