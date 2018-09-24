2 killed in collision with semi in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in a head-on collision with a semi in northwestern Wisconsin.

Barron County sheriff's officials say the driver of the car, 28-year-old Mathew Krear, and a passenger, 20-year-old Morgan Lasley, were killed when their vehicle crossed the center line on Highway 53 near Haugen and collided with the semi about 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

The semi was loaded with liquid oxygen. Authorities say no oxygen was released. Both Krear and Lasley were from Chetek. They died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi was treated on site.