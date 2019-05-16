2 lanes of St. Louis-area bridge to reopen Friday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two lanes of the westbound span of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge that connects south St. Louis County with Illinois will reopen by morning rush hour on Friday.

Transportation officials say the lanes will remain open on weekday mornings while repairs are made to the Mississippi River crossing.

The westbound bridge was closed Sunday after the Missouri Department of Transportation found cracks in steel beams during a routine inspection.

The plan now is for repairs to take place while two lanes are reopened to traffic from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. The bridge will have just one lane open the remainder of the time.

Oversize and overweight loads won't be permitted until repairs are complete.