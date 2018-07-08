2 men killed after ATV crash

ELK RIVER, Idaho (AP) — Two men were involved in a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash near Elk River, Idaho.

KHQ-TV reports that Clearwater County Deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. Friday to Basin Road near Elk River for a report of an ATV crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found 21-year-old Blake Braun of Juliaetta, Idaho and 22-year-old Brock Daugherty of Clarkston, Washington, both deceased.

It was determined that Braun and Daugherty were on a Kawasaki ATV that left the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting and killing them instantly.

Neither was wearing a helmet.

Family has been notified and the crash is still under investigation.