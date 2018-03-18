2 more NY men among those killed in Iraq helicopter crash

NEW YORK (AP) — The Department of Defense identified two more New York men among the seven service members killed in western Iraq when their helicopter crashed.

The Pentagon said Capt. Andreas O'Keeffe, 37, of Center Moriches and Staff Sgt. Dashan Briggs, 30, of Port Jefferson Station were among the New York Air National Guard members who died on Thursday.

The men were part of the 106th Rescue Wing that also included fellow New Yorkers Capt. Christopher Zanetis, of Queens and Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso of Commack. Both of those men were members of the Fire Department of New York.

O'Keeffe was a pilot who joined the 106th in 2013, the Pentagon said. He had deployed to Iraq three times, as well as to Afghanistan. He also was in Texas during Hurricane Harvey.

Briggs was special missions aviation flight engineer, who joined the 106th in 2010 and had previous deployed to Afghanistan. He was the married father of two.

"It is with great sadness that I report the loss of four of our wing members," Col. Michael Bank, the commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, said in a statement. "All four of these heroes served their nation and community. Our sincerest condolences and sympathies to the families and friends that have been touched by this tragic event."

The Pentagon says there is no evidence of any enemy activity involved in the crash, which is under investigation.

The two men who were members of the FDNY were remembered by city officials on Friday.

Raguso was a 13-year veteran who had earned several citations for bravery. The married father of two was also a volunteer firefighter in Commack. Zanetis had been with the department since 2004 and a fire marshal since 2013. He had been on leave from the department as he pursed a law career.

On Sunday, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, established by Siller's family after his death on Sept. 11, 2001, announced a donation campaign to help Raguso's family pay off their mortgage and said the foundation had pledged $100,000. Siller was a city firefighter.