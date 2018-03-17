2 small planes crash on airport runway; no injuries

PALATKA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two small planes ran into each other on a Florida airport's runway.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the crash happen Friday morning at Palatka Municipal Airport. The Florida Highway Patrol says no injuries were reported to the three people involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine plane landed and then a second plane landed on top of it. Officials weren't immediately naming the pilots.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com