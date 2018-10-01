2 teens struck, killed while walking along Missouri road

BELTON, Mo. (AP) — Two high school students have been struck and killed while walking along a dark road on the southern edge of the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jacob Zimmer and Cody Langer, of Belton, were remembered Sunday at a vigil as close friends who walked everywhere together. The 16-year-olds visited friends Friday before they were killed on a poorly lit road with a 45 mph speed limit and no sidewalks.

Police made contact with the driver and located the vehicle. No more information was immediately released about the crash.

Belton High School Principal Phil Clark says the school has now seen four of its students die this year. The vigil's co-organizers, Tammy Wiggins and Shay Jefferson, say the youth of Belton are losing too many friends.

