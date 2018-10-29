2 universities getting new sites for cybersecurity training

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says two universities will be getting new sites for cybersecurity training.

The announcement came Monday at the 2018 North American Cyber Summit in Detroit. Snyder says cyber range hubs at Northern Michigan University and at the University of Michigan-Flint will open within the next six months in partnership with Merit Network and the Michigan Defense Center.

The hubs provide space for cybersecurity training, business services and hands-on educational opportunities.

The Michigan Cyber Range is operated by Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Merit Network. It prepares cybersecurity professionals to detect, prevent and mitigate cyberattacks in a real-world setting. The new sites in Marquette and Flint will be the sixth and seventh additions to the Michigan Cyber Range.