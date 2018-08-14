2 women dead in St. Louis home; hazardous chemical detected

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis officials are investigating whether a hazardous chemical is to blame for the deaths of two sisters.

The bodies of the women were discovered Tuesday. Both were in their 50s.

Fire Capt. Leon Whitener says preliminary testing indicated the presence of hydrogen cyanide, a hazardous chemical that can develop from burning plastic or mixing household chemicals.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that firefighters who first responded grew dizzy.

Whitener says there is no immediate evidence of foul play.

Sandy Randolph told the Post-Dispatch he arrived home at about 2:45 a.m. and saw his girlfriend sitting on the floor by her mentally disabled sister's bed.

When he woke up about 9 a.m., he found his girlfriend still seated on the floor with blood coming from her cheek.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com