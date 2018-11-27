200th anniversary of 'Silent Night' marked at NYC church

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the most famous songs of the Christmas season is being celebrated as it approaches its 200th anniversary.

"Silent Night" was the centerpiece of a concert Tuesday at Trinity Church in lower Manhattan.

The carol debuted in Austria in December 1818, and made its way around the rest of Europe and the United States.

Trinity Church has a strong connection to the piece of music.

Organizers of the concert say it was first performed in the U.S. in 1839 at the Hamilton Memorial on the church's grounds by an Austrian family of traveling singers.

In 1859, a priest then at Trinity Church, John Freeman Young, published the first English translation of three verses of the carol.