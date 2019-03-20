2020 Democrats' new litmus test: Abolish Electoral College

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks to a group of about 400 potential voters at a high school on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn.

The hottest position in the Democratic presidential field this week is abolishing the Electoral College.

White House hopefuls Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala (KAH'-mah-lah) Harris and Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) have either called for the abolition of the Electoral College or said it's an idea they're open to.

It's the latest push to embrace a procedural tactic to rally the Democratic base, following similar calls to scrap the filibuster and increase the size of the Supreme Court.

The 2020 candidates are tapping into Democratic anger after Donald Trump was the second Republican in five presidential elections to win the presidency through the Electoral College while losing the popular vote.