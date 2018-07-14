21-year-old St. Louis man drowns in eastern Missouri quarry

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man has drowned at an eastern Missouri quarry.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Safion Livingston, of St. Louis, died Friday afternoon after he struggled in the water, went under and did not resurface.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it's the second drowning this month at the quarry that lies about 70 miles south of St. Louis. A 19-year-old Chesterfield man died July 4 in the same area.

The water-filled quarry, in the Mine La Motte area north of Fredericktown, is known as Paradise Cove or the Offsets.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com